Adam Jarchow gains momentum in attorney general race, says he raised over $200,000

Republican Attorney General candidate Adam Jarchow has swiftly gained momentum in the last month, with his campaign saying it raised more than $200,000 so far this year and picked up endorsements from over two dozen lawmakers and the husband of gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.

A former state lawmaker from Balsam Lake, Jarchow's momentum suggests the party may be coalescing around his campaign as his opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, boasts a deep bench of support from law enforcement across the state.

Though the GOP primary isn't until Aug. 9, both campaigns have already begun to draw contrasts between the candidates on issues like criminal justice and COVID-19 restrictions. The winner of the primary will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in November's general election.

“We continue to demonstrate that our campaign has the message and organization needed to fire Josh Kaul in November, and I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from across Wisconsin,” Jarchow said in a statement announcing that he had raised $200,000 in the last two months.

In late February, Jarchow announced a flurry of endorsements including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Sens. Mary Felzkowski and Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, and former Oconomowoc Rep. Joel Kleefisch, the husband of Rebecca Kleefisch.

Jarchow has so far campaigned as a staunch conservative, naming "restoring election integrity" and protecting "parents’ rights and freedoms to be involved in every aspect of their kids’ education," per his website.

"Kaul's liberal, weak-on-crime policies have led to cities burning, crime rates skyrocketing and a target on the back of our first responders," Jarchow said in his statement on Wednesday.

For his part, Toney has pointed to his real-world experience as a prosecutor and his backing from dozens of county sheriffs, district attorneys and the state police union.

"It's clear Adam Jarchow's a typical politician," Toney said in an interview last month. "His campaign is run by Madison insiders and lobbyists. I'm a prosecutor and law enforcement's choice."

Toney has also chastised Jarchow's support for marijuana legalization, which ranges from statements in support of legalization to a 2017 plan to decriminalize possession of less than 10 grams.

As for Toney's stance on marijuana as a District Attorney, he said his office charges people for marijuana possession on a "case-by-case" basis, weighing quantity, a person's criminal record and firearm possession.

Jarchow has pointed to Toney's office bringing charges against 10 Fond du Lac residents for violating Gov. Tony Evers' original stay-at-home order in April 2020. Toney has said his responsibility as a district attorney is "to enforce the rule of law, whether or not I agree with or like the law" and noted the charges were later dismissed.

The ongoing political tit-for-tat has extended onto Twitter, where Jarchow maintains an active and outspoken presence.

In a back-and-forth late last week, Toney tweeted that the Wisconsin Professional Police Association put Jarchow next to last in 2018 for its ranking of how state legislators support pro-law enforcement legislation.

Jarchow retorted that one of Toney's supporters in the Legislature also ranked low and mocked him as one of "Tony Evers' most trusted lockdown enforcers."

Though Jarchow says his fundraising has grown at a swift clip, his campaign's statements have not included how many donors it has or who they are. Reports for the first half of the year aren't due until mid-July.

Jarchow’s campaign had raised about $10,000 of his own money last year after registering his candidacy in October, but has since assembled an advisory committee of heavyweights in the state party, including former chair Andrew Hitt, former state Supreme Court Justice David Prosser, Tiffany and former UW Regents President John Behling.

Jarchow joined the race for Attorney General after UW-Madison political science professor Ryan Owens ended his campaign after facing criticism from conservatives for deleting podcast episodes he hosted featuring critics of former President Donald Trump.

Toney, who has been in the race since April, raised about $43,000 between July and December and a total of $84,000 all of last year, according to campaign finance disclosures. The Fond du Lac district attorney's campaign also brought on veteran Republican fundraiser Mary Stitt late last year and formally hired her in the last month, Toney said.

Both Republicans trail far behind Kaul in fundraising, who raised over $1 million last year.

