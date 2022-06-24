Abortion law in Wisconsin, from 1848 to today

Wisconsin state law has outlawed abortion since 1849. That law has gone unenforced for nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade, but other restrictions have been approved by the Legislature since 1973. Here's a look at the history of abortion law in Wisconsin, from the 1800s to today:

Early History

Wisconsin's first restrictions on abortion came from an 1849 bill regarding homicide, large parts of which were copied from Massachusetts, New York and Michigan laws, according to a brief by the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau.

Initially, the law outlawed the abortion of a "quickening" child — when a mother feels the fetus move — as opposed to Michigan's restrictions on abortion on "any pregnant woman," the brief said. Quickening typically takes place anywhere from 16 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The 1849 law deemed the "willful killing of an unborn quick child by any injury to the mother of such child" to be first-degree manslaughter, according to the Reference Bureau. And it made procedures "with the intent... to destroy such child" second-degree manslaughter.

But by 1858, the Legislature removed the word "quick" from abortion law, outlawing the procedure at any point during pregnancy. In the state's new statutes, any woman who aimed to "procure a miscarriage" would face imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine up to $500.

Wisconsin's 1878 statutes softened the penalties, cutting the maximum prison term and lowering the maximum fine from $500 to $100. The penalties remained the same until the 1940s, when the Legislature increased fines and prison terms again.

In 1953, the Legislature separated the penalties for abortion of an "unborn child" — a fetus from the time of its conception — and an "unborn quick child." By 1955, the maximum penalty for abortion was a $5,000 fine and three years in prison.

In the Roe v. Wade era

At the turn of the 1970s, courts began to peel back restrictions. In 1970, the Eastern District Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of a physician who argued that Wisconsin's abortion statutes were unconstitutional.

And in 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Roe v. Wade made any statutes banning abortion in Wisconsin unenforceable, according to the Reference Bureau.

Still, the law was never removed. And the Legislature continued to add restrictions to abortion through the 2020s, some enforceable and some not.

Shortly after Roe, in 1974, the state added "conscience protections" for medical employees that allowed medical employees to object to participating in an abortion if they felt uncomfortable.

And in 1978, the state prohibited public funding of abortions using state, local and federal funds, save for cases of assault and incest, or when the mother faced risk of injury or death.

The Legislature then created a new statute in 1985 that prohibited abortion "after the fetus or unborn child reaches viability," according to the Reference Bureau. It also passed a law that prevented anyone except for physicians from performing abortions.

A 1992 law prohibited abortions for minors without parental consent unless the minor received a court-issued waiver. Four years later, the state required physicians to issue materials about fetal development, child support and anti-abortion pregnancy help centers to women receiving an abortion, in addition to mandating a 24-hour period for the woman to reflect on the decision.

In 1997, the state banned so-called "partial-birth abortions," which the federal government also outlawed in 2003. It also prohibited funding for abortion-related activities. Two years later, Wisconsin banned the state's Private Employer Health Care Purchasing Alliance from covering abortions not deemed medically necessary.

The Walker administration

After Republicans swept to power in 2010, winning a state government trifecta, the Legislature passed a host of anti-abortion bills that former Gov. Scott Walker signed into law.

In 2011, budget provisions prevented the University of Wisconsin from performing abortions in its hospitals and paying medical students to learn to perform the procedure. In 2012, the state required physicians to conduct an assessment of whether a woman had been coerced into an abortion.

The law also added restrictions on medical abortions, induced by pills, requiring that physicians perform an exam before giving information about abortion and watch the patient take the medication — outlawing telemedicine for abortion.

A 2013 law required that women receiving an abortion undergo an ultrasound before an abortion, viewing the heartbeat and hearing a description of what is on the screen, with the option of turning away.

