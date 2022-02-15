$100,000 in past month: Adam Jarchow outpaces Eric Toney in Attorney General GOP race

Republican Attorney General candidate Adam Jarchow's fundraising is outpacing that of his primary opponent despite only having been in the race since October, with Jarchow packing $100,000 into his war chest in the last month, his campaign said Tuesday.

Jarchow's early-year haul is more than twice what his primary opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, raised in the second half of 2021. Toney, who has been in the race since April, raised about $43,000 between July and December and a total of $84,000 all of last year, according to campaign finance disclosures.

Jarchow and Toney will face off in the Republican primary on Aug. 9, with the winner running against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.

"Voters are excited about our campaign to fire Josh Kaul, and I'm humbled by the incredible support that we've earned from patriots across Wisconsin," Jarchow said in a statement announcing the fundraising numbers.

A former state lawmaker from Balsam Lake, Jarchow has listed among his top priorities investigating "election lawbreaking," supporting law enforcement to stop violent crime and "stopping Madison bureaucrats," according to his website.

Jarchow's campaign had only raised about $10,000 of his own money last year, but since a formal campaign announcement last month, he has assembled an advisory committee of heavyweights in the state party, including former chair Andrew Hitt, former state Supreme Court Justice David Prosser, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, former UW Regent President John Behling and three county sheriffs.

In response to Jarchow's fundraising numbers, Toney said that Mary Stitt, a longtime Republican fundraiser for former Govs. Scott Walker and Tommy Thompson, is now leading his campaign's fundraising team. Other donors to the campaign include well-known Republican fundraiser David Uihlein and former Northwestern Mutual CEO Ed Zore, Toney noted.

“Our fundraising support and team has grown tremendously, and we’ll have the resources to deliver our message and defeat Josh Kaul," Toney said in a statement. "Jarchow will need far more cash than that to defend his plan to legalize marijuana, and explain why he called President Trump ‘insane’ and ‘dumb.’”

Toney's campaign did not respond to a question of how much money it has raised since the beginning of this year.

Jarchow and Toney's fundraising is for now dwarfed by Kaul, who raised over $1 million last year and about $682,000 between July and December.

