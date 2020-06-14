You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First death from COVID-19 recorded in Green County
0 comments
top story

First death from COVID-19 recorded in Green County

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

Health authorities on Sunday reported the first death from COVID-19 in Green County. 

The victim was a 65-year-old woman who had chronic conditions, according to a statement from Green County Public Health. 

"We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and practice several key health behaviors," said RoAnn Warden, director of Green County Public Health. "COVID-19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. This virus is real, it is deadly, and we will need to continue physical distancing until there is a cure or vaccine."

As of Saturday, a statewide total of 691 people had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. About 3% of recorded cases in Wisconsin have been fatal, according to the state Department of Health Services. 

Young man killed after driving car into house on Highway 33, Dodge County Sheriff's Office says
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics