 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fire crews fight blaze at Whitewater recycling business, authorities say

John’s Disposal recycling center fire, Whitewater Fire Department

Fire crews fought a blaze that started Sunday night at this Whitewater recycling business, authorities reported.

 CITY OF WHITEWATER

Fire crews fought a blaze that started Sunday night at a Whitewater recycling business, authorities reported.

At 9:51 p.m. Sunday, Whitewater Dispatch received a report of smoke and flames at John’s Disposal, 107 Highway U, the city of Whitewater said in a statement.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

When authorities made it to the scene, they found one building fully engulfed in flames and a number of area fire departments were called to the scene. Personnel were still at the scene containing hot spots around 8:30 a.m., Whitewater said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

No employees were at the business when the fire was reported and there are no known injuries, Whitewater said.

Highway U has reopened to traffic, but authorities ask people to avoid the area.

No cause or damage estimate was available.

People are also reading…

A representative from John’s Disposal informed Whitewater that trash and recycling pickup was expected to remain on schedule.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to Elvis festival in Australia as part of 30 year tradition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics