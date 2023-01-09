Fire crews fight blaze at Whitewater recycling business, authorities say

Fire crews fought a blaze that started Sunday night at a Whitewater recycling business, authorities reported.

At 9:51 p.m. Sunday, Whitewater Dispatch received a report of smoke and flames at John’s Disposal, 107 Highway U, the city of Whitewater said in a statement.

When authorities made it to the scene, they found one building fully engulfed in flames and a number of area fire departments were called to the scene. Personnel were still at the scene containing hot spots around 8:30 a.m., Whitewater said.

No employees were at the business when the fire was reported and there are no known injuries, Whitewater said.

Highway U has reopened to traffic, but authorities ask people to avoid the area.

No cause or damage estimate was available.

A representative from John’s Disposal informed Whitewater that trash and recycling pickup was expected to remain on schedule.

