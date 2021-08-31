Ex-La Crosse Diocese leader to begin rehabilitation after days on ventilator with COVID-19

A top-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who eschewed the COVID-19 vaccine said he will soon begin rehabilitation after contracting the coronavirus and spending days on a ventilator.
Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, one of the church’s most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, tweeted Aug. 10 that he had contracted the virus. He was sedated and placed on a ventilator at an undisclosed hospital. His staff tweeted Aug. 21 that he had been taken off the ventilator and transferred out of intensive care to a regular room.
Burke tweeted a letter Saturday in which he thanked God for bringing him “to this point of healing and recovery.” He said he remains in the hospital and can’t respond to individual well-wishers because he’s about to begin “intensive rehabilitation” and will be going through an “extended period of convalescence.”
“In your charity, I know you will understand this circumstance and accept that I must preserve my energy so that I can recover my health and strength,” Burke wrote. “Since Divine Providence has governed that I remain hospitalized for the present, I now reaffirm that same episcopal conviction: suffering, united with the suffering of Jesus Christ, is truly efficacious in His Divine Plan for our salvation when accepted willingly and wholeheartedly.”
He didn’t elaborate on his condition or what rehabilitation will entail.
Burke served as bishop in the Diocese of La Crosse in Wisconsin before becoming archbishop in St. Louis. He left St. Louis in 2008 to oversee the Vatican’s supreme court, becoming the first American to hold that position.
He has built a reputation as an outspoken conservative. He drew attention in 2004 when he said he wouldn’t give Holy Communion to Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry because Kerry supports abortion rights. In 2009 he chastised the University of Notre Dame over plans to give then-President Barack Obama an honorary degree because Obama, too, supports abortion rights.
Pope Francis moved Burke out of the Vatican court in 2014 after Burke said the church was like a ship with no rudder.
Burke has been on the attack against Francis since then. He joined three other conservative cardinals in formally asking the pope in 2016 to explain why he decided to let remarried Catholics receive Holy Communion.
Burke also has warned people that governments were using fear of the pandemic to manipulate people. He spoke out against mandatory vaccinations in May 2020, and said some in society want to implant microchips in people. He has said the best weapon for fighting the virus is Jesus Christ.
Here's a look at our full coverage since September of Father James Altman's partisan charges against Democrats, his anti-vaccine rhetoric and largely maskless services at St. James the Less Catholic Church in La Crosse, the recent diocesan action against him, and some related columns and letters from readers.
The following is the full statement from the Diocese of La Crosse, sent Monday afternoon after the Tribune published a story on the bishop's request. You can read the story here:
Father James Altman, pastor of St. James Catholic Church, La Crosse, wrongly asserts, “You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.” He adds that Catholic Democrats must repent or “face the fires of hell.”
Well one week from today is Halloween. You know tricks, treats and gangway. Or the poem from your years as a kid “Tonight is the night ,When dead leaves fly, Like witches on switches, Across the sky, When elf and sprite, Flit through the night, On a moony sheen." (Harry Behn 1898-1973). That is for next week though.
James Altman is a Roman Catholic priest in Wisconsin, little known outside his parish until a few weeks ago. Robert Jeffress is the high-profile pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Dallas. They have a message in common for members of their faiths: Voting for Democrats who support abortion rights is an evil potentially deserving of eternal damnation.
In a new video, published by the same far-right media outlet, Father James Altman of La Crosse said he stands by his messages from a past video that Catholic Democrats are impostors, and adds that "hell" is seen in "left wing cancel culture."
"There's the ultra right and the ultra left in the church, and it seems that the gospel message itself is somewhere in between."
"Examine the issues. Examine your values. Examine your hearts," Sister Eileen McKenzie, president of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, said in a statement.
I have some words of advice for Father James Altman of La Crosse. Read the Bible verse: Matthew 7: 1-5 “Judge not that you be not judged.”
l am writing in response to coverage of Father James Altman from La Crosse.
This is my first, and potentially my last, letter to the editor.
Wow! La Crosse Diocese priest James Altman declares: "Godless Dems Will Go to Hell!"
The Faithful America petition asking La Crosse Bishop William Callahan to fire Fr. James Altman for spreading deadly vaccine misinformation and breaking COVID-19 protocols gathered more than 10,000 signatures in its first 24 hours, the group said.
This letter is in support of Fr. James Altman. He is a hero to thousands of Catholics -- perhaps tens of thousands. He is what a leader used to be in "The Church."
I write in support of Father James Altman and wish to express the thoughts that many faithful Catholics from around the country have with regard to his speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccines and the shuttering of our churches.
Not a good week for the La Crosse Catholic Diocese.. First it gets hit with the start of an investigation by the Wisconsin Attorney General relating to sex abuse and the resulting coverups. Then its alt-right celebrity Father Altman again strikes spewing his deceitful (per the Diocese) and hateful ideas about any number of things from his pulpit and violating local law and church policy on COVID precautions. And, he apparently has become the darling of alt-right hate groups by contributing material to their social media and internet sites. What a guy!
I wholeheartedly support Fr. James Altman, a man following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
I live in the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin. I am writing in support of Father James Altman once again, to point out the unity that he has achieved worldwide amongst believers.