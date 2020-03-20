Duluth Trading Company temporarily closes stores nationwide

Mount Horeb-based clothing retailer Duluth Trading Company became another casualty of COVID-19, announcing on Friday the temporary closure of its 62 stores nationwide due to concerns about the coronavirus "working its way through our society and economy."

"Under the circumstances, there is no timeline for reopening our Duluth Trading stores, but we will do so as soon as conditions allow," said Steve Schlecht, the company's executive chairman and chief executive officer.

The company also promised to support sales associates with two weeks of wages during the closure.

Though the Wisconsin-based casual and workwear company has greatly expanded its brick-and-mortar presence in recent years, 50% of its sales are generated online, according to the statement. It plans on keeping its "mission critical" distribution facilities open and delivering to customers during the public health crisis, Schlecht said.

