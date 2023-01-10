Woman dies in rollover crash after losing control on curve in Lafayette County, authorities say

A woman died in a rollover crash after losing control on a curve in Lafayette County on Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

At about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center reporting a single-vehicle rollover crash with injury in the 11,000 block of Highway H, just north of the intersection of Back Road in the town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene they found the driver, Karissa Ann Bollant, 31, of Benton, dead. She was alone in the vehicle, Gill said.

The investigation determined that Bollant was southbound on Highway H in a 2000 Ford Explorer when she failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the vehicle, left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Gill said.

Road conditions and a failure to wear a seatbelt are suspected of contributing to the crash, which remains under investigation, Gill said

It is the first vehicle fatality of the year in Lafayette County, Gill said.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Cuba City Fire Department and Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

