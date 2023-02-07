WAUPACA — A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles.
Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell's death, WLUK-TV reported.
Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca, 65 miles west of Green Bay, in October 2020 when confronted with the theft of several reptiles worth nearly $30,000.
A first-degree intentional homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police said Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed.
People are also reading…
“At no point did you say, ‘Don’t hold that gun on my son. Don’t give me this gun. I’m a convicted felon. I can’t hold onto a gun,'” Judge Vicki Clussman said.
“The only thing you weren’t thinking about was Ryelee,” the judge said.
Powell acknowledged that “irrational decisions” were made.
"I wish I could see him here and ask for forgiveness, but to ask for that would mean I would have to forgive myself,” she said.
Powell was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.