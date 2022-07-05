Three Wisconsin men on list of accused Baptist abusers

Three men with Wisconsin ties appeared on a previously-secret list of hundreds of Baptist pastors and church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse.

Released to the public in late May by an independent firm, Guidepost Solutions, the list is part of a report detailing how the the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee mishandled allegations of sex abuse, stonewalled numerous survivors and prioritized protecting the SBC from liability.

Pastors and personnel with ties to the Southern Baptist Church mostly appear on the list, which includes more than 700 entries from cases that mostly span from 2000 to 2019. But it also includes a number of other Baptist denominations. None of the Wisconsin churches with involved clergy were affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.

Two of the men on the list reportedly committed their crimes in Racine County.

Timothy Ganzel, a former youth minister at Grace Church in Racine — a member of the North American Baptist Conference — was convicted in 1994 of sexually abusing a teenage boy. He had previously been sentenced to one year in prison in 1987 on separate charges.

Scott Hoppe, a former assistant pastor at Grace Church in Burlington, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 in 2008, after admitting to multiple incidents of molestation of infants between 2000 and 2002. He had previously served almost four years on charges of child enticement after beginning a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Also on the list is Thomas Chantry, formerly a pastor at Christ Reformed Baptist Church in Milwaukee County, although the allegations concern incidents in Arizona. In 2019, he was convicted of four charges of child molestation that occurred in Arizona from 1995 to 2001. An Arizona appeals court later overturned the charges. In 2018, Chantry was also convicted of aggravated assault of two children in Arizona that also occurred during between 1995 and 2001.

The Guidepost report, released after a seven-month investigation, contained several explosive revelations. Among them: D. August Boto, the committee’s former vice president and general counsel, and former SBC spokesman Roger Oldham kept their own private list of abusive ministers. Both retired in 2019. The existence of the list was not widely known within the committee and its staff.

“Despite collecting these reports for more than 10 years, there is no indication that (Oldham and Boto) or anyone else, took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches,” the report said.

The Executive Committee did not make additions to the published list, but their attorneys did redact several entries as well as the names and identifying information of survivors and others unrelated to the accused, Executive Committee leaders Rolland Slade and Willie McLaurin said in a May joint statement.

They made public “entries that reference an admission, confession, guilty plea, conviction, judgment, sentencing, or inclusion on a sex offender registry,” and expect some of the redacted entries on the list to be made public once more research is done. The list also includes Baptist ministers that are not affiliated with the SBC.

Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. The creation of an “offender information system” was one of the key recommendations in the report by Guidepost, which was contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for an outside investigation.

At their annual convention in June, Southern Baptists voted in favor of setting up a "Ministry Check" website that tracks abusive pastors and church-affiliated individuals, as well as creating an Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force.

In May, the Executive Committee also opened a hotline for survivors, or someone on their behalf, to report abuse allegations: 202-864-5578 or SBChotline@guidepostsolutions.com. Callers will be provided with care options and connected with an advocate, the statement said.

State Journal reporter Will Kubzansky contributed to this report.