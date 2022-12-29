Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Rock County, authorities say

A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Rock County on Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were sent to the 6700 block of South Highway H in the town of Newark on a report of a snowmobile crash with injury, Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.

The initial investigation indicated that a 16-year-old was operating a snowmobile on private property with permission when they were ejected from the snowmobile in a crash, resulting in serious injuries, Rossmiller said.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment, Rossmiller said.

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden from Green County was investigating further, Rossmiller said.