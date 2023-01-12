Several taken into custody after family members involved in Oshkosh school disturbance

OSHKOSH — Several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody following a fight Wednesday afternoon at an Oshkosh middle school, police said.

After a fight between two students earlier in the day at Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance, police said.

School staff and the school's resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and "created a physical disturbance with school staff and officers," police said.

Several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.

There were no weapons involved, police said.

The school went into a hold for student safety while the incident was resolved, police said.

