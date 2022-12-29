 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested for OWI in wrong-way fatal crash on I-90/94 in Sauk County, authorities say

A Reedsburg 18-year-old was arrested for OWI in a wrong-way fatal crash on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County on Wednesday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

One person was killed and two more injured in the crash about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on I-90/94 eastbound near milepost 87 near Lake Delton, the State Patrol said in a statement.

The crash happened when a pickup truck traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-90/94 struck an eastbound sedan head-on. A passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner, while two other occupants of the sedan were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured, the State Patrol said.

Signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg, and after field sobriety tests and a blood draw at a hospital, the driver was arrested and booked into the Sauk County Jail on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by underage driver, and drive wrong way on divided highway, the State Patrol said.

None of the people involved were identified by the State Patrol, which will be conducting the reconstruction and crash investigation.

