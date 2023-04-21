Police are seeking public held in identifying suspects in attempted burglaries in Janesville on Monday afternoon and Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday.

At about 2:20 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a residence in the 2400 block of Clover Lane for the attempted burglary, Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said in a statement.

The incident began when a female arrived in a black SUV, approached the residence and knocked on the front door. The homeowner did not answer, and the female left in the black SUV, Pearson said.

Minutes later, a blue Nissan sedan arrived and two suspects wearing black surgical masks got out and walked to the back of the residence and tried to get in via a sliding glass door. The homeowner confronted them and they fled in the Nissan, Pearson said.

On Tuesday, Pleasant Prairie police investigated an attempted burglary with similar suspects and a blue Nissan sedan. Investigators have confirmed the two incidents are related, Pearson said.

The suspects and vehicles are in the accompanying pictures.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-757-2244 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

