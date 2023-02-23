MADISON — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking garage collapsed Thursday. Two cars were damaged, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a section of the top two floors of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale laying on the first floor. A mound of snow covered the rubble.
North Shore Fire/Rescue Chief Robert Whitaker told reporters during a question-and-answer session at the scene that he was “fairly confident" no one was hurt after authorities spoke with the owners of the two damaged cars. The chief said firefighters would continue to search the snow mound to be sure no one is trapped.
Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that fire and rescue crews viewed mall surveillance video and it showed no one in the area for 15 to 20 minutes before the collapse. About two dozen empty cars remain stuck on the portion of the second and third floors with no way for the owners to maneuver around the gaping hole the collapse left, the mayor said.
“No loss of life, (but) unfortunately it's just a big old mess,” Kennedy said.
Whitaker told reporters at the scene that it appears snow had been piled on the third floor and the extra weight may have played a role in the collapse. The mall and garage was built in 2005 and 2006, Kennedy said.
The Milwaukee area has received about 23. 7 inches of snow since December, including 1.5 inches of wet sleet on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“I don’t know why (the garage collapsed), but it appears snow would have some likely impact,” the chief said. “Piling snow on a property, especially if its elevated, probably not a good idea.”
Darius Fox, an employee at Rocky Rococo pizza in an adjacent building, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper that the collapse sounded “like a bomb.”
“It shook the whole building,” Fox said. “It's just a shock because nothing usually happens out here like that.”
A slab of concrete fell from a parking garage in Milwaukee in June 2010, killing 15-year-old Jared Kellner and injuring two other people. A Milwaukee County jury ruled four years later that the insurance company for the firm that installed the panel owed $39 million in connection with the incident.
Fans revel in Wisconsin men's basketball's comfortable win over Iowa
Where does the time go?
Looked more like the team we saw back in November and early December. That was this season, right?!— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 23, 2023
Key to success
That's the Wahl UW needs— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) February 23, 2023
How sweet it is
@badgers beating Iowa never gets old. In any sport.— John Schumacher (@cohosalmon22) February 23, 2023
Family road trip
If Fran is driving will Patrick or Connor call shotgun????? pic.twitter.com/5sf0askY6g— Brian Suttie (@BigDaddySutt) February 23, 2023
What the doctor ordered
Definitely a needed win. Rebounded well. Shotwell and played pretty cleanly in terms of turnovers in the second half. #onwisconsin— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 23, 2023
Why so serious?
Holding it all together
Carter Gilmore was a beast! Did all the little things. GLUE.— Damon Heim (@DamonHeim) February 23, 2023
What hot seat?
Any Wisconsin coach that beats Iowa twice in a season should get an extension.— Pat Heffling (@wurstbrewerfan) February 23, 2023
A boost off the bench
Carter Gilmore was a big key to the win tonight. Great defense inside and scored some points. Wahl looked like the old Wahl before his injury. Great team effort— Jo Howard (@Johoward519) February 23, 2023
Mixing it up
All the 200/300 people moving down to the 100s was the most fun thing I remember in a while and truly made a difference.— matt, at home: Volume 3 (@mtthffmn) February 23, 2023
Gives me a glimpse of what it could be like if the lower bowl wasn't full of the silver haired wine & cheese crowd like usual
Better late than never
No 7-minute scoring drought? Made 3-pointers? Winning some 50-50 balls? pic.twitter.com/mGBP3t49l0— Russ Evansen (@waunaruss) February 23, 2023
Smooth sailing
The Badgers won a B1G game and the last four minutes were uneventful. This feeling is so unfamiliar, but I'd like to feel it again.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 23, 2023
Finding their footing
The thing that really stood out is they collected themselves after one of the ugliest starts in Badger history. It seemed it motivated them to play harder. Play at the end by Wahl and Gilmore was incredible. Plenty of warts but still alive!— Tony (@TStrobe78) February 23, 2023
Reaching rock bottom
Iowa with the worst 3 point shooting in Frans tenure.— Justin Matsick (@JustDeac) February 23, 2023
Waking the beast
Great D against a very good offensive Iowa Hawkeyes team. Terrific 2 pt shooting tonight (didn’t need the 3 & good thing). Yes, Tyler is BACK baby. And so is this Badgers team. Keep the chip and next game up 🏀. Go Badgers!— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 23, 2023
Hey, look at that
2 games out of 3rd place!— Kevin Hillstrom (@minethatdata) February 23, 2023
Not down for long
Nice win. Good to see CE3 get back on track. Always fun to beat Iowa!— Doug Clemann (@DougClemann) February 23, 2023
Hard to argue with that
Don't stop now
Welcome back Tyler! Some great defense + Some terrible shooting by Iowa helps overcome missed free throws and a turnover-heavy 1st half. Big win! Need 2 of the next 3. 🤞🤞🤞— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) February 23, 2023
All quiet ... for now
A lot of crazy talk among online Badger fans about Gard, the future of the program and so forth this week. That should quiet down for a few days after a good win gained by Wisconsin attacking the basket in the second half while playing solid defense.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) February 23, 2023
Cleaning up
That's a regular season sweep. pic.twitter.com/L8ZCk4qrwT— Motion W (@Wisc_gt) February 23, 2023
It's not over yet
I don’t get this team. This is a wild rollercoaster ride of a season.— Eli (@ElijahJ1997) February 23, 2023
Making their case
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) February 23, 2023
There's always one
Extend Gard!— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) February 23, 2023
On the mend
Iowa is medicine.— Ken Schneider (@Kenisartistic) February 23, 2023
Keep it moving!
Hopes of going to the dance live on! pic.twitter.com/yvT87EO1JM— Jim (@jmacken2013) February 23, 2023