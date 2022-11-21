 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

At about 9:15 a.m. another report told authorities that there were people back at the scene of the crash and those individuals agreed to meet with law enforcement in Blue River, Dreckman said.

Jonathan Larson, 38, of Muskego, ultimately was arrested for obstruction after he allegedly had his 16-year-old nephew tell authorities a fictitious scenario that the nephew was operating the vehicle and Larson was a passenger when they swerved to miss a deer, Dreckman said.

People are also reading…

Larson was cited for operating after revocation, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, and failure to notify police of an accident, transported to the Grant County Jail, booked, and released on bond, Dreckman said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'I knew we were next': Bartender tells of Colorado club shooting horror

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics