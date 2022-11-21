Muskego man arrested after having nephew say he was driving in crash, Grant County authorities say

A Muskego man was arrested after having his nephew tell authorities he was the driver during a crash Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported a one-vehicle crash on Highway 133 west of Blue River Road in Muscoda Township. The crashed vehicle and trailer it was hauling were abandoned and a tow truck was contacted to remove them, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

At about 9:15 a.m. another report told authorities that there were people back at the scene of the crash and those individuals agreed to meet with law enforcement in Blue River, Dreckman said.

Jonathan Larson, 38, of Muskego, ultimately was arrested for obstruction after he allegedly had his 16-year-old nephew tell authorities a fictitious scenario that the nephew was operating the vehicle and Larson was a passenger when they swerved to miss a deer, Dreckman said.

Larson was cited for operating after revocation, failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, and failure to notify police of an accident, transported to the Grant County Jail, booked, and released on bond, Dreckman said.