The preliminary investigation determined that the driver of a vehicle heading north on Mehring Road stopped at the stop sign at Highway 106 then pulled out onto 106 to head west, colliding with a motorcycle that was eastbound on 106, Milbrath said.
Milbrath said, adding that both drivers were traveling alone.
No names were released, no enforcement action was reported, and the incident remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Milbrath said.
