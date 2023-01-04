 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing man’s body found in Wisconsin River, Wisconsin Dells police say

A missing man’s body was found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday, about 58 hours after he was last seen, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported.

On Sunday at about 4 p.m., Wisconsin Dells police received a check welfare request for Matthew Haas, a New Berlin man last heard from about midnight Sunday, Chief Nicholas Brinker said in a statement.

Police determined that Haas was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells around midnight on Sunday, and they began a search in an area based on where his cell phone last pinged. On Monday morning, police coordinated searches in that area on foot, using a police dog, and drones, Brinker said.

The wooded area along the Wisconsin River has steep cliffs, and ravines, and due to the difficult and dangerous terrain, the search was suspended during darkness, Brinker said.

The search resumed Tuesday morning with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kilbourn Fire Department. And at about 10:20 a.m., Haas’ body was found in the river in the vicinity of the search area, Brinker said.

An autopsy is planned for this week, but based on the information and evidence that has been collected, foul play is not suspected, Brinker said, adding that “I stress that even though Matthew has been found, this is still an active investigation, and we are still following up on information and leads that we have received.”

