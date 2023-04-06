A 43-year-old Minnesota man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for pointing a laser at a plane flying over Wisconsin in 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Nicholas James Link, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to the charge in January, more than a year after Delta Air Lines pilots radioed the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on the night of Oct. 29, 2021, to say they had just been struck by a laser.

The pilots had been flying an Airbus A319 from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, to Minneapolis when, at an altitude of 9,000 feet and just west of River Falls, the cockpit was lit up three times by a blue laser. At the time they had just been instructed by air traffic control to change runways at the Minneapolis airport, and the laser strikes hampered their ability to get information on the new approach, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The pilots were eventually able to transition to the new runway and safely land the aircraft. The plane's captain said the vision in his right eye was affected for several hours after the event.

A Minnesota State Patrol plane circled the area where the laser strike was reported and was also struck by a blue laser. Using the aircraft’s surveillance equipment, police were able to identify Link, coordinate with local law enforcement, and keep Link in view until officers contacted him.

In a statement to the court, one of the Delta pilots noted the “sheer brightness” of the laser and compared it to “suddenly turning on all the lights in a dark room.”

"One minor mistake during this critical phase could have led to catastrophic results," he wrote.