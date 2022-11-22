 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man, unborn child killed, 9 injured in series of crashes on I-41 near Appleton, authorities say

State Patrol squad car, generic file photo

A man and an unborn child were killed and nine people were injured in a series of crashes Sunday afternoon on Interstate 41 near Appleton, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The incident began shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday with a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-41 at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County near Appleton. The seriously injured driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was arrested for OWI, Sgt. Andrew Jacobs said in a statement.

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

That crash caused traffic on northbound I-41 to back up. A pickup truck swerved into the median ditch to avoid a vehicle that was slowing for the backup ahead. The pickup rolled over and a male passenger was ejected, Jacobs said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The pickup went back onto its wheels and into northbound I-41, where it collided with a trailer. The driver of the pickup, who was pregnant, sustained life-threatening injuries and she was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Her unborn child died. The male passenger was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital, Jacobs said.

People are also reading…

The pickup driver was arrested for operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, Jacobs said.

Both northbound and southbound I-41 was shut down to enable the helicopter to land, resulting in additional traffic backups that led to a five-vehicle crash. A male driver of a vehicle involved in that crash was pronounced dead at the scene and numerous injured patients were taken to a hospital, Jacobs said.

There were several other minor crashes during the incident, Jacobs said.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics