Man, unborn child killed, 9 injured in series of crashes on I-41 near Appleton, authorities say

A man and an unborn child were killed and nine people were injured in a series of crashes Sunday afternoon on Interstate 41 near Appleton, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The incident began shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday with a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-41 at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County near Appleton. The seriously injured driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was arrested for OWI, Sgt. Andrew Jacobs said in a statement.

That crash caused traffic on northbound I-41 to back up. A pickup truck swerved into the median ditch to avoid a vehicle that was slowing for the backup ahead. The pickup rolled over and a male passenger was ejected, Jacobs said.

The pickup went back onto its wheels and into northbound I-41, where it collided with a trailer. The driver of the pickup, who was pregnant, sustained life-threatening injuries and she was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Her unborn child died. The male passenger was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital, Jacobs said.

The pickup driver was arrested for operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance, Jacobs said.

Both northbound and southbound I-41 was shut down to enable the helicopter to land, resulting in additional traffic backups that led to a five-vehicle crash. A male driver of a vehicle involved in that crash was pronounced dead at the scene and numerous injured patients were taken to a hospital, Jacobs said.

There were several other minor crashes during the incident, Jacobs said.