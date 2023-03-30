A man was arrested early Thursday morning after striking three squad cars during a police pursuit from Janesville down into Illinois and back into Wisconsin and Beloit, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 12:25 a.m. Thursday, a Janesville officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Midvale Drive and Wright Road in Janesville, but the driver didn’t stop, Capt. Matt Jacobson said in a statement.

A Beloit Police Department supervisor noted that the vehicle description matched one stolen recently in Beloit, that the driver possibly was Cory Bendorf Sasseen and there was probable cause to arrest him for theft, reckless endangering safety, false imprisonment, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of fleeing, Jacobson said.

The vehicle fled from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office into Illinois and at about 1:15 a.m., it re-entered Wisconsin and stop sticks were successfully used by Beloit police, who then started pursuing the vehicle around Beloit, Jacobson said.

Rock County deputies joined the pursuit and the vehicle eventually left Beloit heading north on Highway D. Deputies used a moving roadblock to slow and then stop the vehicle, which struck three different Rock County squad cars during that process, Jacobson said.

After stopping on Highway D near Rockport Park Drive, the driver, who was Bendorf Sasseen, was arrested. Deputies noticed the passenger in the vehicle was having a medical event and immediately began rendering aid and contacted EMS. No injuries occurred during the incident, Jacobson said.

Bendorf Sasseen was tentatively charged by the Sheriff’s Office with fleeing, reckless driving, operating after revocation, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of second-degree reckless endangering safety, and second offense OWI. More charges are possible from other agencies, Jacobson said.

