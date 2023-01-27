Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

A man was found dead in the Fox River in Green County on Thursday, with the evidence indicating he broke through the ice, authorities reported.

At about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.

Officers responded to the residence and found the property unoccupied with tracks on the ice leading to an area of broken ice and open water. Princeton Fire/Rescue and EMS were paged and responded to the scene, along with the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit, Vande Kolk said.

Using an underwater camera, Princeton Fire/Rescue crews located the man in the river shortly after deploying. The man, who was not identified, was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene, Vande Kolk said.

The investigation is continuing, Vande Kolk said.

