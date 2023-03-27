A Mondovi man was arrested after firing shots outside a Monroe County strip club and crashing a car after fleeing the scene early Sunday morning, authorities reported.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was sent to The Hunting Shack Gentleman’s Club, 3955 Highway 71 in rural Sparta, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of an armed man waiving a gun in the parking lot, Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

The man then entered the strip club with the handgun, but was forced back outside by patrons and staff. Once outside, the man fired multiple rounds from the handgun in the parking lot, then drove off in a in a vehicle, Revels said.

A short time later, a Monroe County deputy found the man’s vehicle crashed on Highway 162 near Highway A in La Crosse County. The driver, Alexander Knudtson was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, going armed while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated, Revels said.