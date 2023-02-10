Associated Press
WASHINGTON — District of Columbia police said Thursday night that they had arrested a suspect in an assault on Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota.
Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her Washington apartment building around 7:10 a.m., police said, but the assailant fled when she defended herself.
Craig suffered bruises while escaping serious injury in the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said in a statement.
The Metropolitan Police Department said it had arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, of no fixed address, and charged him with simple assault.
The attack followed an assault on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their San Francisco home in October by a man who told police his motive was political and that his intended target was the speaker.
Members of Congress have faced a sharp rise in threats since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Capitol Police investigated nearly 10,000 threats to members last year, more than twice the number from four years earlier.
Craig won a third term in November in the suburban-to-rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul in one of the most expensive House races in the country, frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota seat in an election that gave Republicans a narrow House majority.
Coe said Craig is grateful for the quick response from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and has asked for privacy.
From Tribune files: Photos of bald eagles in the region
Black River
Eagles hunt over the open water on the Black River near Airport Beach in this 2018 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
An eagle catches lunch while fishing in La Crosse's Black River in this 2018 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
An immature bald eagle hunts for dinner Tuesday over the Mississippi River near Riverside Park in this 2018 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
A bald eagle snatches a fish from the Black River in La Crosse in this 2017 photo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Copeland Park
A mature bald eagle soars over the Black River near La Crosse's Copeland Park in this 2016 photo.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
A bald eagle takes flight near the Black River in La Crosse in this 2015 photo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Swift Creek
A bald eagle defends its meal from a mink on the ice near La Crosse's Swift Creek in this 2014 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Swift Creek
An eagle defends its meal from other eagles on ice near La Crosse's Swift Creek in this 2014 photo.
Lee newspapers File Photo
Isle la Plume
A bald eagle flies over a patch of open water on the Mississippi River near the La Crosse Municipal Harbor on Isle la Plume in this 2014 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Trout Run Trail
One of the famous Decorah bald eagles perches in a tree along the Trout Run Trail in northeast Iowa in this 2013 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
A bald eagle snatches a fish from the Mississippi River near La Crose's Riverside Park in this 2013 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Winona
A bald eagle is perched on a tree growing from the old railroad bridge on the Mississippi River near Winona, Minn., in this 2013 photo.
Andrew Link, Winona Daily News
French Island
An immature bald eagle takes off from water in a flooded field along Lakeshore Drive on French Island in this 2011 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Airport Beach
A bald eagle is perched in a tree north of Airport Beach on French Island in this 2008 photo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Pettibone Park
A bald eagle perches above Mississippi River backwaters in Pettibone Park in this 2001 photo.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
A bald eagle soars above the trees near Riverside Park in this 2001 photo.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverside Park
A bald eagle sits on the ice in front of Riverside Park scanning the open water of the Mississippi River in the last rays of the setting sun.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Black River
An eagle soars over the Black River near Airport Beach.
Erik Daily
Riverside Park
Feeling crowded by a nearby crow, a bald eagle takes flight in March 2019 from its perch in a Mississippi riverfront tree at Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
The La Crosse River marsh is home to an abundance of wildlife. Here's a sampling of some photos taken over the years by La Crosse Tribune phot…
