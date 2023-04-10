CAMERON — A traffic stop on a northern Wisconsin highway descended into a bloody shootout Saturday afternoon that left two police officers and a suspect dead, authorities said.

An officer with the Chetek Police Department had pulled over a vehicle on Highway SS in nearby Cameron just before 3:40 p.m. when police and the motorist exchanged gunfire, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. The Chetek officer and an officer with the Cameron Police Department died at the scene. Authorities took the gunman to a hospital, where they later died.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the incident, did not return a request for comment.

Chetek City Council President Scott Bachowski said the city's officer was a four-year veteran of the force. He declined to confirm her name.

A member of the city's small four-person police department, the officer was "truly truly a wonderful woman, and someone the community and the kids in the community are really going to miss,” Bachowski said.

The location of the shooting on County Highway SS is familiar to most local residents as the main road between Cameron and Chetek. Firefighters from the Cameron Area Fire District were at the scene Sunday spraying down the highway with water.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and a candle had been set up Sunday in a snow bank at the Chetek Police Department.

Residents said the officers were well-loved and will be missed.

“They were just too young. Great people,” said Ashley Elledge from Cameron. “A lot of people in this area are very heartbroken.”

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department shared its condolences as well.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and Chetek Police Departments," the Barron County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald did not return a request for comment.

Other state leaders shared support and sympathy for the slain officers and the community.

"Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers’ families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss," Gov. Tony Evers wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a tweet late Saturday: "I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time."

Upon finishing its investigation, the DOJ will turn over its findings to the Barron County District Attorney's Office.

