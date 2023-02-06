Janesville police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a double homicide in Rockford, Illinois.

On Wednesday, Janesville police received information that the suspect, Shyron S. Henderson, 26, was in Janesville, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement.

On Thursday, several places associated with Henderson were put under surveillance and Henderson was seen, Ratzlaff said.

The surveillance continued until Henderson got into a vehicle alone, the vehicle was blocked in by a marked police car and several officers conducted a high-risk stop. Henderson was taken into custody without incident and turned over to Rockford detectives for interviews, Ratzlaff said.

Henderson is facing warrants in Winnebago County, Illinois for failure to appear armed violent assault and murder with intent to kill or injure, Ratzlaff said.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999