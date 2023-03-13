An intoxicated man confronted a homeowner and resisted and spit at an officer on Saturday night in Iowa County, authorities reported.

At about 8:20 p.m., the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office was sent to the 100 block of Level Street after a homeowner reported that when they left their house to let their pets out, they discovered an intoxicated man who became aggressive, causing the homeowner to go back in the home, Ridgeway Marshal Michael J. F. Gorham said in a statement.

The Marshal’s Office responded and found Timothy Foley, 59, formerly of Blue Mounds, in the parking lot near the residence. Foley started creating another disturbance yelling racial slurs, Gorham said.

When police moved to arrest Foley, he resisted and intentionally spit at an officer, Gorham said.

Foley was booked into the Iowa County Jail on a probation and parole hold and tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct with a hate crimes enhancer, resisting arrest, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, and threats to a law enforcement officer, Gorham said.

Barneveld and Dodgeville police and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

