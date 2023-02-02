GREEN BAY — Authorities have captured a Green Bay man wanted in a double homicide in Arkansas.

WLUK-TV reported Wednesday that 48-year-old Richard Sotka was arrested Sunday and charged in Brown County, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Sotka told police that he came home to find his girlfriend having sex with another woman. He said he felt humiliated, killed both women, cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, threw it in a ditch and drove to Arkansas. Police used his truck’s OnStar system to locate him in that state.

Sotka had been ordered to wear the monitoring device as part of his bond in Oconto County where he faces charges of stalking and violating a restraining order, WLUK-TV reported. He is being held in jail in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

The women were found stabbed to death in the duplex late Sunday morning. One was a 58-year-old Green Bay woman. The other was a 53-year-old Bellevue woman. The criminal complaint identified them only by their initials: RC and PO.