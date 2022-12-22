Fire at Janesville store may have been arson, authorities say

A fire Wednesday night at a Janesville store may have been arson, Janesville police reported.

Janesville fire and police personnel were sent to a reported fire at Michaels, 2900 Deerfield Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement.

Employees were able to put out the fire, and all customers and employees evacuated the crafts store safely, Ratzlaff said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but based on early indicators, it originated in the yarn aisle and may have been smoldering for several minutes prior to ignition, Razlaff said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-2244.

