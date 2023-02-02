A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 1:15 a.m. Thursday, correctional officers at the Rock County Jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed a female lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.

Dispatch was immediately notified, additional officers, medical staff and a jail supervisor were called to the unit and life-saving measures were started, Brown said.

Janesville Fire Department Paramedics responded to the jail and took over advanced life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, Brown said.

The inmate who died was not identified.

Rock County authorities will conduct the death investigation, which will be reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Office of Detention Facilities. An autopsy will be conducted on Friday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Brown said.