A driver was cited for a fiery head-on crash Friday that critically injured the other driver, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 11:25 a.m., Friday on Highway A near Johnson Road in the town of Richmond, and when emergency responders arrived at the scene they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames, Undersheriff Tom Hausner said in a statement.

The critically injured driver was out of their vehicle and treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. The driver’s name was being withheld pending family notification, Hausner said.

The initial investigation determined that an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line of Highway A east of Johnson Road and struck the critically injured driver’s vehicle. The unidentified driver who crossed the center line was cited for operating left of center causing great bodily harm, Hausner said.

