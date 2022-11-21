Cuban citizen living in Madison charged with illegally selling migratory birds, authorities say

A Cuban citizen living in Madison has been charged in federal court with illegally selling migratory birds, authorities reported.

Jorge Luis Iglesias, 60, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison on Nov. 15 on three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Trafficking Act in a federal grand jury indictment returned on Oct. 12, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment charges Iglesias with three counts of illegally selling Yellow-faced Grassquits on April 21, May 5, and December 29, 2020. The charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

The charges against Iglesias are the result of an investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber is handling the prosecution.