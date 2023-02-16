While in Las Vegas for appearances over Super Bowl weekend, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was bitten by thieves, KLAS-TV reported.

The Wienermobile was parked in the lot of the Sonesta Suites, 4034 Paradise Road, last Thursday night when its catalytic converter was stolen, leaving the crew unable to start it on Friday morning.

The vehicle was towed to a repair shop where mechanics installed a “temporary” catalytic converter and the Wienermobile made it to a 10 a.m. appearance, the station reported.

Joseph Rodriguez, parts administrator for the shop, told KLAS he was a bit surprised to see the Wienermobile when he got to work: “A hot dog truck, no way. Imagine like a huge hot dog in the middle of your bay. There’s all these other trucks and you got to work on this.”

The State Journal reported a year ago that catalytic converters have been the target of thefts in recent years because the critical emissions-control devices contain precious metals including rhodium (worth $18,450 per ounce at the time) that is almost 10 times as valuable as gold ($1,866 per ounce). They also have palladium ($2,255) and platinum ($1,030).

Congress passed the Clean Air Act of 1970, which created air-quality standards and led to a requirement that all cars have catalytic converters.

There is now a huge demand for the metals because China recently implemented stricter vehicle emission rules.

“Depending on the broader world or the national market for these materials, converters can be worth hundreds to thousands of dollars,” said Madison police Midtown District Capt. Jason Freedman.

He said there’s a market for somebody to steal a converter and sell it to another party, who puts it on another vehicle that doesn’t have one.

“But the biggest issue is the stealing of the converters and they’re scrapped for precious metals that are involved in their construction," Freedman said. "So these converters go to recyclers or other businesses that can essentially tear these down into their base components.”

Madison police reported nearly 500 cases of catalytic converter thefts in 2021.

