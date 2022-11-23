Big seizure of drugs and cash in Dodge County reveals direct ties to Mexican cartels, authorities say

A big seizure of drugs and cash and three arrests in Juneau on Tuesday revealed direct ties to Mexican drug cartels, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by Beaver Dam and Juneau police and the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Ave. Apt. 1 in Juneau, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Three people were arrested, two vehicles were impounded, and 4.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized, Schmidt said.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau, was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana 200 grams-1,000 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts manufacture/deliver methamphetamine.

Kaila Brenholt, 34, of Juneau, was arrested on a tentative charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam, was arrested on tentative charges of three counts manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, and a warrant for fail to appear - possession of drug paraphernalia.

“This investigation has revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels,” Schmidt said in a statement. “This is a disturbing reality that major drug operations south of our country’s southern border are having a direct impact on drug use and overdoses here in Wisconsin. These drugs are moving to Dodge County and all of Wisconsin in quantities and in frequency that we have never seen before. It is having deadly consequences for our community and is very much impacting the lives and mental health of our community.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with all police agencies in Dodge County, will continue to pursue these deadly drugs and dealers. Unfortunately, until something is done to cut off the source of these drugs at the southern border, it will be a difficult uphill battle for our law enforcement efforts in Dodge County."