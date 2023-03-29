An Avoca man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to bring a concealed weapon into the Iowa County Courthouse, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies conducting security checks about 3 p.m. Tuesday found Derek Stauffer, 40, trying to bring a concealed weapon into the courthouse, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement.

Stauffer resisted deputies, attempted to flee the courthouse, and ingested a substance later identified as methamphetamine during the struggle to take him into custody, Schauff said.

Stauffer was booked into the Iowa County Jail on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, three counts of felony bail jumping, and a probation violation, Schauff said.