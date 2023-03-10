An autopsy found no signs of trauma in a man found dead who was missing for 3 months in Grant County, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Ronald Henry went missing Dec. 5 and was found Sunday in the town of Ellenboro near the Grant County residence where he was last seen, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Henry’s body was found about a mile south of the residence where he was last seen and just outside the area of the 2,800-acre search conducted in January.

An autopsy conducted on Thursday at UW-Madison found no signs of trauma and the cause of death is inconclusive at this time, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement Friday.

The Sheriff's Office is awaiting the toxicology report and the final pathologist report, and the investigation remains active, Dreckman said.