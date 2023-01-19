Authorities investigating after body found in Monroe County that is believed to be missing woman

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Monroe County on Wednesday that is believed to be a woman missing since Dec. 29.

Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement that the body was found about 10 a.m. Wednesday in a rural area in the town of La Grange.

A search was being conducted at the time for Felicia J. Wanna and authorities believe the body is Wanna, Revels said.

The death investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available, Revels said.

On Jan. 5, the Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted on Facebook that Wanna, 50, last had contact with family on Dec. 29, and may have been in La Crosse on Jan. 3.

The statement said that Wanna “has a history of mental health concerns and is considered to be endangered and possibly in crisis.”

Revels said the death investigation is being done by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Medical Examiner, Ho-Chunk Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, State Crime Lab, and Wisconsin State Patrol.