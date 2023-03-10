Authorities have identified a woman who died days after being shot in Iowa County on Jan. 25.

Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement that Nicole C. Bliesner, 35, of Spring Green was the woman who was found shot Jan. 25 after authorities responded to a call at 4382 Percussion Road in the town of Wyoming.

Bliesner died from her injuries on Jan. 30 and Timothy D. Sontic, of Hillpoint, who charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sontic remains in the Iowa County jail on $250,000 cash bond, with his next court date set for May 24 at 9:30 a.m., Peterson said.