Authorities have identified a female inmate who was found dead in her cell at the Rock County Jail early Thursday.

Nicole D.S. Lemke, 29, of Janesville, was found dead in her cell about 1:15 a.m., the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

A forensic examination was completed on Friday and the cause and manner of death are pending at this time, with more testing being done, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Correctional officers at the jail were conducting routine security checks when an officer noticed the inmate lying on the floor of her cell unresponsive, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Brown said in a statement.

Despite lifesaving measures by jail personnel and Janesville Fire Department paramedics, Lemke died, Brown said.

Rock County’s death investigation will be reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Office of Detention Facilities.