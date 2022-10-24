 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
HARTLAND | AT LEAST SIX FATALITIES

Authorities identify 2 adults, 4 children who died in apartment fire in Milwaukee suburb of Hartland

Fire flames

HARTLAND — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children.

All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said authorities were conducting an "active criminal investigation."

Multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate tenants from the building and from apartment balconies, Misko said.

A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, including two families of four and an adult couple, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.

People are also reading…

Hartland is a village of about 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC confirms vaccine mandate for school children is up to 'state or local jurisdictions'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics