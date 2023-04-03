Alcohol was a factor in a crash of motorcycles Sunday night that injured three people, one seriously, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the crash of two motorcycles on Highway T near Stark Road in the town of Portland, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a 33-year-old Waterloo man was driving a 2003 Suzuki north on Highway T when it crashed into a northbound 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was driven by a 28-year-old Marshall man, Schmidt said.

The Suzuki drier was ejected and sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, the Harley driver suffered minor injuries and a 23-year-old Marshall woman was a passenger on the Harley suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening, Schmidt said.

The Suzuki driver was flown by medial helicopter to University Hospital in Madison and the Harley passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Schmidt said.

No one involved in the crash wore a helmet, Schmidt said.

No enforcement action was reported. The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Schmidt said.

