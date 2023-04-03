Alcohol was a factor in a crash of motorcycles Sunday night that injured three people, one seriously, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the crash of two motorcycles on Highway T near Stark Road in the town of Portland, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.
The investigation determined that a 33-year-old Waterloo man was driving a 2003 Suzuki north on Highway T when it crashed into a northbound 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was driven by a 28-year-old Marshall man, Schmidt said.
The Suzuki drier was ejected and sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, the Harley driver suffered minor injuries and a 23-year-old Marshall woman was a passenger on the Harley suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening, Schmidt said.