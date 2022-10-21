 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Active criminal investigation': 7 dead in apartment fire in Milwaukee suburb of Hartland, police say

HARTLAND — Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the Milwaukee suburb of Hartland, the police chief said.

"This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department," police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.

Misko said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

This story will be updated.

