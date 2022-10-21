 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HARTLAND | AT LEAST SIX FATALITIES

'Active criminal investigation': 6 dead in apartment fire in Milwaukee suburb of Hartland, police say

Fire flames

HARTLAND — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported.

The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex had not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called it an “active criminal investigation.”

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Misko said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

“This is a tragic incident for the first responders involved,” Misko said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee. 

A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, including two families of four and an adult couple, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.

People are also reading…

Misko said investigators are “still learning a lot of information as we work through.” Village leaders said they also had more questions than answers.

“There is a community that’s hurting. There is a neighborhood behind me that’s hurting. This whole community is,” said Jeffrey Pfannerstill, village president. He said a vigil was scheduled for later Friday.

“Everybody’s in shock,” village trustee Ann Wallschlager said. “For something like this to happen in our village, it’s very heartbreaking.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics