21 taken to hospitals after huge pile-up that closed I-39/90 for hours Friday, authorities say

Twenty-one people were taken to hospitals after about 85 vehicles were involved in a pile-up near Beloit that closed Interstate 39/90 for hours on Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

The crashes in snow, ice and whiteout conditions began about 12:30 p.m. at mile marker 181, a little north of Beloit, and I-39/90 didn’t fully re-open until 9:10 p.m., the State Patrol said.

Southbound I-39/90 traffic was detoured at Avalon Road and northbound traffic was detoured at Shopiere Road.

The State Patrol said in a separate statement that another multi-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Friday blocked northbound Interstate 41/94 in Kenosha County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Those lanes reopened by 7:35 p.m.

Snow, ice and whiteout conditions factored into that crash as well, according to the State Patrol.

Other responding agencies for the I-39/90 pile-up were the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Janesville Fire/EMS, Beloit Fire/EMS, Town of Beloit Fire/EMS, Town of Turtle Fire/EMS, Milton Fire/EMS, Footville Fire/EMS, Evansville Fire/EMS, Clinton Fire/EMS, Orfordville Fire/EMS, Edgerton Fire/EMS, Rockton, IL EMS, Rock County Medical Examiner, and Rock County Highway Department.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999