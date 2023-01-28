21 taken to hospitals after huge pile-up that closed I-39/90 for hours Friday, authorities say

The State Patrol said in a separate statement that another multi-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Friday blocked northbound Interstate 41/94 in Kenosha County near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. Those lanes reopened by 7:35 p.m.
Snow, ice and whiteout conditions factored into that crash as well, according to the State Patrol.
Other responding agencies for the I-39/90 pile-up were the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Janesville Fire/EMS, Beloit Fire/EMS, Town of Beloit Fire/EMS, Town of Turtle Fire/EMS, Milton Fire/EMS, Footville Fire/EMS, Evansville Fire/EMS, Clinton Fire/EMS, Orfordville Fire/EMS, Edgerton Fire/EMS, Rockton, IL EMS, Rock County Medical Examiner, and Rock County Highway Department.
Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999
Individuals carry their belongings as they walk away as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident in both the north and south lanes of Interstate 39/90 just north of the East Creek Road overpass on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Turtle, Wis. Authorities say snowy conditions led to the massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident in both the north and south lanes of Interstate 39/90 on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Turtle, Wis. Authorities say snowy conditions led to a massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident in both the north and south lanes of Interstate 39/90 on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Turtle, Wis. Authorities say snowy conditions led to a massive traffic pile-up in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)