Two Wisconsin police officers were killed Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic stop in the village of Cameron in Barron County, the state Department of Justice said.

According to the DOJ, an officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 3:38 p.m. Gunfire was exchanged, and one Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer died at the scene.

The person involved was taken to a hospital and later died, the DOJ said.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not immediately released.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss today of two officers. I am thinking of their families and the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments at this incredibly difficult time,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a tweet late Saturday.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation of the incident with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, State Patrol, State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the investigation, the DOJ said.

The village of Cameron in Barron County is 227 miles west of Green Bay and 96 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Chetek is about 9 miles southeast of Cameron.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN