GREEN LAKE COUNTY

11-year-old fatally shot in chest on hunting trip in Green Lake County, authorities say

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

An 11-year-old was fatally shot in the chest during a deer hunting trip in Green Lake County Sunday morning, authorities said.

A 41-year-old man on the hunt was unloading a firearm in the back seat of a vehicle when the gun fired and shot the boy, said Lt. Bob Kneeland, a recreation warden with the Department of Natural Resources.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in the town of Seneca, Kneeland said.

The 11-year-old was flown to a hospital, where he later died.

