Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in western Wisconsin cornfield

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he "snapped and shot a couple of people" was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation. Suggs turned himself in to Gilbert, Arizona, police last week after investigators announced he was wanted for questioning. He remains jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Suggs' father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse. The Minnesota complaint against Suggs does not specifically say that McWright is Suggs' father, but comparing the details with the charges out of Wisconsin shows the two men are father and son. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says it is reviewing the case against McWright.

The bodies of Matthew Pettus, 26, his half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm's boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm, were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, Wisconsin, roughly 60 miles east of St. Paul.