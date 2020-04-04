3 COVID-19 coronavirus deaths bring Dane County's total to 8, health officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more COVID-19 coronavirus deaths were reported in Dane County on Saturday, bringing the total to eight, while the reported total of deaths reported by state health officials reached 56.

On Friday, a statewide total of 37 deaths related to the virus had been reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Of 2,112 people who have reportedly tested positive for the highly transmissible respiratory illness in Wisconsin, 588 have been hospitalized — a rate of about 28 percent, according to the DHS.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Of the patients who have died, about 64% were at least 70 years old, and 57% have been men, DHS data shows. Meanwhile, about 24,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 across the state.

A little more than half of the state's COVID-19 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Milwaukee County, where a total of 29 cases have been fatal.

In Dane County, 269 cases have been confirmed out of a total of 4,862 tests administered, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Disaster declaration granted to Wisconsin

As the virus continues to spread, Wisconsin was granted a major disaster declaration from the federal government on Saturday.