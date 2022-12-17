2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say

Two people died from a home fire in Janesville on Friday afternoon, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive on a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.

They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-family home and people at the scene said people were inside the home, Lukas said.

Fire crews began attacking the fire and searching the home, finding two people inside. One had died of injuries from the fire and the other was taken to a hospital and died later of injuries from the fire, Lukas said.

Their names will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Janesville authorities and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Lukas said.

