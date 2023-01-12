 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person taken to hospital after fire at Janesville residence, authorities say

Fire flames generic

One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday afternoon that did an estimated $55,000 damage at a Janesville residence, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

At about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to 832 Prairie Avenue for a possible fire with smoke showing from the rear of the structure, Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said in a statement.

The first fire crews at the scene saw smoke showing from the second-floor apartment of the two-unit multi-family residence, and they quickly extinguished a fire that had engulfed the kitchen. While the fire was kept to just the upper apartment, the entire structure sustained smoke and water damage, Murphy said.

The resident of the upper apartment was treated and taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Murphy said.

The cause is undetermined and all occupants are staying with family or friends, Murphy said.

